Clear Waters Life Center to hold Holiday Showcase Dec. 16

GONVICK — The Clear Waters Life Center will host a Holiday Showcase at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Life Center, 226 Elm St. in Gonvick.

There will be Christmas music along with a theater production and a Scandinavian-inspired meal.

The cost per person is $25, and tickets can be purchased along with registration online at www.clearwaterslife.com or by contacting (218) 776-2789.