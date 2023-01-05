99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Classic Country Band to perform Jan. 11

The Bemidji Senior Center will host The Classic Country Band from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

January 05, 2023 12:50 PM
BEMIDJI — The Classic Country Band will perform for a free dance from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

There is no cost to attend and the dance is open to the public. For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

