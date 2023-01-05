Classic Country Band to perform Jan. 11
BEMIDJI — The Classic Country Band will perform for a free dance from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.
There is no cost to attend and the dance is open to the public. For more information, contact
(218) 751-8836.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Heartsaver First-Aid/CPR and AED course from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.
The challenges of the past three winters have been unique to most of us, but previous generations experienced hardships and disruptions that can give us a different perspective on today’s issues.
The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a presentation by Maggie Kienetz at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.