Char Petrowske to speak at Feb. 11 Bemidji Aglow Lighthouse meeting

3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 07, 2023 01:13 PM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Aglow Lighthouse is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Beltrami Electric Community Room, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

The guest speaker will be Char Petrowske of Bemidji.

"Petrowske will be sharing about her love for Jesus, His love for her and for all of us," a release said. "She was saved at age 16 and has served in ministry to children/girls, also in ministry to women at Beltrami County Jail. She leads the Headwaters Transformation Network (City Prayer) in Bemidji.

Petrowske is also the owner/operator of Formalities in downtown Bemidji and is married a mother of three and grandmother to seven, the release said.

Aglow is an interdenominational Christian fellowship. All are welcome, free-will offering accepted.

