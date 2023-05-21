99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Chamber Ambassadors welcome Michelle Raiter as Village of Hope's new executive director

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Michelle Raiter on her new role as executive director of Village of Hope, located at 525 Mississippi Ave. NW, in Bemidji. 

Village of Hope.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Denae Alamano, Naomi Kapaun, Sylvia Wildgen, Village of Hope Executive Director Michelle Raiter, Ambassadors Barb Treat, Jill Beardsley, Noemi Aylesworth and Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:10 AM

Village of Hope is an emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness. Staff and partners work with families to help them achieve their goals, giving them tools and connections to move from homelessness into a home they can call their own, a release said.

To learn more about Village of Hope, visit  bemidjivillageofhope.org.

