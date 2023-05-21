Chamber Ambassadors welcome Michelle Raiter as Village of Hope's new executive director

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Michelle Raiter on her new role as executive director of Village of Hope, located at 525 Mississippi Ave. NW, in Bemidji.

Village of Hope is an emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness. Staff and partners work with families to help them achieve their goals, giving them tools and connections to move from homelessness into a home they can call their own, a release said.

To learn more about Village of Hope, visit bemidjivillageofhope.org.