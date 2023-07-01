Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cassandra Bommersbach receives Julie Campbell Ringle Scholarship

P.E.O. Chapter EX recently awarded Cassandra Bommersbach the Julie Campbell Ringle Scholarship for this year.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:28 AM

This is a $2,000 local scholarship in memory of former Chapter president Julie Campbell Ringle.

This is a $2,000 local scholarship in memory of former Chapter president Julie Campbell Ringle.

Bommersbach is an RN with Sanford Health in Bemidji and is pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice with Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of Mary.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women. For more information, visit peointernational.org.

