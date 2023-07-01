Cassandra Bommersbach receives Julie Campbell Ringle Scholarship

P.E.O. Chapter EX recently awarded Cassandra Bommersbach the Julie Campbell Ringle Scholarship for this year.

This is a $2,000 local scholarship in memory of former Chapter president Julie Campbell Ringle.

Bommersbach is an RN with Sanford Health in Bemidji and is pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice with Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of Mary.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women. For more information, visit peointernational.org.