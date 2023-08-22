Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cass Lake Trinity Lutheran Church to hold annual Sunday Funday

By Pioneer Staff Report
August 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM

CASS LAKE — Trinity Lutheran Church of Cass Lake will hold its fourth annual Sunday Funday for children and families from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the church, 6810 U.S. Highway 2 West.

This free community event will include lunch, games and activities with prizes for children, a farm animal display and wagon rides. Local farm families will also be honored, a release said. Everyone is welcome to attend.

