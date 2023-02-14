'Case of the Missing Birthday Cake' clue game available through Feb. 22
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering a "Case of the Missing Birthday Cake" clue game through Feb. 22, at Paul Bunyan Park.
Clues will be hidden in the park for families to find and all families will receive a prize. The cost per family is $4. Pre-registration is required, to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.
