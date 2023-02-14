99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
'Case of the Missing Birthday Cake' clue game available through Feb. 22

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering a "Case of the Missing Birthday Cake" clue game through Feb. 22, at Paul Bunyan Park.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 14, 2023 01:34 PM
Share
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering a "Case of the Missing Birthday Cake" clue game through Feb. 22, at Paul Bunyan Park.

Clues will be hidden in the park for families to find and all families will receive a prize. The cost per family is $4. Pre-registration is required, to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

