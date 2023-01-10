CareerForce to hold job search workshop Jan. 11

BEMIDJI — CareerForce will hold a job search workshop for those ages 50 and older who are looking for a job or career change from 10:30 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

The workshop will be taught by Workforce Development Specialist Angele Hartell from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and CareerForce.

Topics will focus on practical, proven advice for workers over 50 looking to resume an established career or try something brand new, a release said.

"We’ll discuss how resumes and interviewing techniques have changed recently, mistakes that can trip up older workers and how recent global events have actually made mature workers highly valuable," the release said.

This is part of a six-session series that covers the essentials of the Creative Job Search workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the workshop, participants will learn:



Key strategies for a successful job search

How to take your resume and interview from good to outstanding

How to address employers’ potential concerns regarding age/over-qualification

How to keep the momentum going for as long as it takes

Space is limited, pre-registrer at CareerForceMN.com/bemidji.