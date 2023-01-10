CareerForce to hold job search workshop Jan. 11

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 09, 2023 07:00 PM
BEMIDJI — CareerForce will hold a job search workshop for those ages 50 and older who are looking for a job or career change from 10:30 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

The workshop will be taught by Workforce Development Specialist Angele Hartell from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and CareerForce.

Topics will focus on practical, proven advice for workers over 50 looking to resume an established career or try something brand new, a release said.

"We’ll discuss how resumes and interviewing techniques have changed recently, mistakes that can trip up older workers and how recent global events have actually made mature workers highly valuable," the release said.

This is part of a six-session series that covers the essentials of the Creative Job Search workshop.

During the workshop, participants will learn:

  • Key strategies for a successful job search
  • How to take your resume and interview from good to outstanding
  • How to address employers’ potential concerns regarding age/over-qualification
  • How to keep the momentum going for as long as it takes

Space is limited, pre-registrer at CareerForceMN.com/bemidji.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.