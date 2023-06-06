99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Car show, pig roast set for June 10 in Leonard

A car show and pig roast event will be held at noon on Saturday, June 10, at the community pavilion located at 24564 Leonard Road in Leonard.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:17 PM

LEONARD — A car show and pig roast event will be held at noon on Saturday, June 10, at the community pavilion located at 24564 Leonard Road in Leonard.

The car show will begin at noon with a pig roast at 3 p.m. and music by "Frank and the James Gang" from 1 to 5 p.m.

This event is open to the public and a free-will offering will be received.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to hold antique car show, pancake breakfast
June 04, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
060323.N.BP.SOMEONESPECIAL.png
Community
Someone Special Volunteers: Bemidji Community Food Shelf nominates Carol Pelton and John Reff
June 03, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold Yoga at the Beach
June 02, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Jared Rubado 2023.jpg
Columns
Pioneer Perspectives: A debt of gratitude to a longtime firefighter
June 03, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
A Lesson from the Trees High Resolution-smaller.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Gallery to hold reception for textile artist Blair Treuer
June 05, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Quinten Yueng.jpg
Prep
TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji sends 8 to state on final day of Section 8-3A meet
June 03, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report