Car show, pig roast set for June 10 in Leonard

LEONARD — A car show and pig roast event will be held at noon on Saturday, June 10, at the community pavilion located at 24564 Leonard Road in Leonard.

The car show will begin at noon with a pig roast at 3 p.m. and music by "Frank and the James Gang" from 1 to 5 p.m.

This event is open to the public and a free-will offering will be received.