Community

Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic to raise funds for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter

The first-ever Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic, a fundraiser for the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter, will be held on Friday, June 9, at Boardwalk Mini Golf, 610 Lake Shore Drive NE.

First National Bank Bemidji recently presented a $2,500 Platinum Level sponsorship for the Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic. Pictured from left: Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter Executive Director Chris Latzke, FNB Marketing Manager Becky Bentfield, Capital Campaign Cabinet member and FNB employee Christian Welle, and Campaign Cabinet and Mini Golf Classic volunteer Sue Kringen.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:34 AM

In conjunction with the Capital Campaign to raise money for a new facility for the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter, the event will allow options to participate in one of three rounds of golf and will feature two-person teams with two teams at each hole.

The cost is $100 per two-person team and includes complimentary wood-fired pizza and beverages along with opportunities to participate in a silent auction, purchase Mulligans and a unique 19th hole-in-one, a release said.

More information and registration details can be found online at mnshelter.org/capital-campaign.

Kayla Winkler, Sanford Health Community Relations Officer, recently presented a $2,500 Platinum Level sponsorship for the Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic. Pictured from left: Capital Campaign Cabinet Chair Kay Mack, Winkler, Cabinet and Mini Golf Classic committee volunteer Sue Kringen, Co-Owner Boardwalk Mini Golf Course and event host Carrie Strassburg, and Executive Director of the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter Chris Latzke.
