Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic to raise funds for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter

The first-ever Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic, a fundraiser for the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter, will be held on Friday, June 9, at Boardwalk Mini Golf, 610 Lake Shore Drive NE.

In conjunction with the Capital Campaign to raise money for a new facility for the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter, the event will allow options to participate in one of three rounds of golf and will feature two-person teams with two teams at each hole.

The cost is $100 per two-person team and includes complimentary wood-fired pizza and beverages along with opportunities to participate in a silent auction, purchase Mulligans and a unique 19th hole-in-one, a release said.

More information and registration details can be found online at mnshelter.org/capital-campaign.