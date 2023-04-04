50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Bunny Bash set for April 7-8 at Tourist Information Center

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Visit Bemidji will hold a Bunny Bash from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at the Tourist Information Center.

042022.N.BP.BUNNYBASH 4.jpg
Camden and Caleb have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny during a Bemidji Parks and Recreation Bunny Bash event on April 16, 2022, at the Tourist Information Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:00 AM

"Get the family dressed up in your best spring outfits for a cute photo with the Easter Bunny," a release said. "Many springtime activities will be happening at the Bunny's Burrow the entire day."

There will be games, crafts, activities and bunny photos. Beat the lines for the photos by signing up online for a time slot by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

This event is free to attend, bunny photos will cost $10 for three. For more information, call (218)-333-1862.

