Bunny Bash set for April 7-8 at Tourist Information Center

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Visit Bemidji will hold a Bunny Bash from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at the Tourist Information Center.

"Get the family dressed up in your best spring outfits for a cute photo with the Easter Bunny," a release said. "Many springtime activities will be happening at the Bunny's Burrow the entire day."

There will be games, crafts, activities and bunny photos. Beat the lines for the photos by signing up online for a time slot by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

This event is free to attend, bunny photos will cost $10 for three. For more information, call (218)-333-1862.