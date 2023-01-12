Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School's Niigaane students go snowshoeing
The Niigaane students at Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School recently embarked on a snowshoeing hike, spotting many rabbit trails along the way.
Their next snowshoeing adventure will involve setting snares to catch a few rabbits for soup, a release said.
KD Floral has rescheduled its terrarium class for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the store, 325 Minnesota Ave.
The Bemidji Senior Center is starting a book club and will hold its first meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
Minnesota's Senior LinkAge Line will host a virtual Medicare 101 class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The Headwaters Regional Development Commission will offer a web-facilitated homebuyer education workshop from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, via Zoom.