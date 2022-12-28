Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School hosts Family Fun Day

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School hosted its first Family Fun Day since the coronavirus pandemic on Dec. 20.

The holiday theme included Santa and Mrs. Claus, a ham dinner, many games for the elementary students, door prizes for the students and for the families, and a crafts area, a release said.

The school pantry and community closet were also available to families. Gil Applebee provided the music and also was the master of ceremonies, the release said.

"Miigwech to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Council, Gaming and Programs for their donations," the release said. "The students left on their winter break with full stomachs, gifts and big smiles."