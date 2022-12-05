BSU to hold De-Stress with Pets Dec. 6

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University will host De-Stress with Pets event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Beaux Arts Ballroom, Birchmont Drive NE.

During the event, Bemidji’s Great River Rescue will have dogs and cats for students, faculty and staff to socialize with. Therapy dogs from Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association and a miniature donkey from Eagle Vista Ranch and Wellness Center will also be present for attendees and students to pet and de-stress ahead of finals.

