Brain Enhancement Dance class series available

BEMIDJI — A Brain Enhancement Dance class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Suzy and Hondo's School of Dance, 1259 Tyler Ave. SE.

The two-hour weekly classes will be held each Wednesday for six weeks for a total cost of $30 for 12 hours of instruction.

Contact Walter “Bear” Hartell at bearwh@paulbunyan.net for more information and to pre-register. The deadline for pre-registration is Monday, Jan. 9.

The dance class is for adults 55 years and older. According to a release, dancing is the No. 1 activity for reducing the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease as cited in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.