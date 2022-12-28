99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brain Enhancement Dance class series available

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 28, 2022 12:43 PM
BEMIDJI — A Brain Enhancement Dance class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Suzy and Hondo's School of Dance, 1259 Tyler Ave. SE.

The two-hour weekly classes will be held each Wednesday for six weeks for a total cost of $30 for 12 hours of instruction.

Contact Walter “Bear” Hartell at bearwh@paulbunyan.net for more information and to pre-register. The deadline for pre-registration is Monday, Jan. 9.

The dance class is for adults 55 years and older. According to a release, dancing is the No. 1 activity for reducing the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease as cited in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

