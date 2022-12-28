Brain Enhancement Dance class series available
A Brain Enhancement Dance class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Suzy and Hondo's School of Dance, 1259 Tyler Ave. SE.
The two-hour weekly classes will be held each Wednesday for six weeks for a total cost of $30 for 12 hours of instruction.
Contact Walter “Bear” Hartell at bearwh@paulbunyan.net for more information and to pre-register. The deadline for pre-registration is Monday, Jan. 9.
The dance class is for adults 55 years and older. According to a release, dancing is the No. 1 activity for reducing the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease as cited in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
