Watermark Art Center to offer book marketing group available

By Pioneer Staff Report
August 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center is offering a book marketing support group where authors can learn how to market their books on the third Thursday of every month starting in September.

The monthly membership club will offer authors the opportunity to focus on necessary marketing tasks, have accountability to get their marketing done and receive tutelage from an expert book marketing coach.

The group is for serious authors of all publishing paths, a release said. Authors will learn from Emily Enger, founder of Good Enough Book Marketing, and spend time working on the marketing strategies they choose.

The club will hold meetings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month starting in September and running through April 2024, at Watermark's education studio. Preferred participants are authors of creative genres such as fiction, creative narrative nonfiction or poetry.

Due to limited space, participants must submit an application prior to registration, the release said. If accepted, applicants will receive further instructions to complete the course registration.

The application process is free. If accepted, the cost for the course is $500. Apply online at watermarkartcenter.org.

