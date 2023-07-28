Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Book club meeting set for Aug. 1 at Bemidji Senior Center

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a book club meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The book that will be discussed at the meeting is “Still Life” by Louise Penny, a release said. At the next meeting, set for Tuesday, Sept. 5, members will discuss the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann.

All are welcome to participate in the book discussions.

