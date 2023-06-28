Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic raises $22,200 for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter

The event, which drew approximately 110 mini golfers, was deemed a huge success and generated $22,200 toward the construction of a new facility for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter.

BoardwalkMiniGolf_Check.jpg
Pictured from left: Jill Beardsley, Angela Lyseng, Kari Kantack Miller, Sue Kringen and Co-owner of Boardwalk Mini Golf Carrie Strassberg. Accepting the donation are NBWS Capital Campaign Chair Kay Mack, Chair of the NBWS Board of Directors Rebecca Stone and NBWS Executive Director Chris Latzke.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:21 PM

The Boardwalk Mini Golf and Snack Shack recently hosted the first-ever Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic, a fundraising event to support and advance the construction of a new facility for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter.

The event, which drew approximately 110 mini golfers, was deemed a huge success and generated $22,200. Organizers are already planning the second annual event, which is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2024.

