Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic raises $22,200 for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter

The Boardwalk Mini Golf and Snack Shack recently hosted the first-ever Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic, a fundraising event to support and advance the construction of a new facility for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter.

The event, which drew approximately 110 mini golfers, was deemed a huge success and generated $22,200. Organizers are already planning the second annual event, which is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2024.