Blood drive set for July 6 at St. Philip's Catholic Church

BEMIDJI — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at St. Philip's Catholic Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The blood drive will take place in the social room at the church. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org, enter "56601" and select St. Philip's Catholic Church.