Blackduck Senior Center to hold 'Flannel Fling' event Jan. 19

BLACKDUCK — The Blackduck Senior Center will host a "Flannel Fling" event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.

"Join us for a fun time dressed in your flannel or wool outfits," a release said. "Use your imagination (north woodsy, PJs, etc.) and dress in your wools, flannels and buffalo plaids to see who can win the traveling trophy to be voted on by our guests."

Special music is planned at 4 p.m. and chili, cornbread and dessert will be served at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and free-will donations are appreciated.