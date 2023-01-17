Blackduck Senior Center to hold 'Flannel Fling' event Jan. 19
The Blackduck Senior Center will host a "Flannel Fling" event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.
"Join us for a fun time dressed in your flannel or wool outfits," a release said. "Use your imagination (north woodsy, PJs, etc.) and dress in your wools, flannels and buffalo plaids to see who can win the traveling trophy to be voted on by our guests."
Special music is planned at 4 p.m. and chili, cornbread and dessert will be served at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and free-will donations are appreciated.
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.
Bemidji State University will host its first Honors lecture of the spring 2023 semester, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Hagg Sauer or via Zoom.
The Bemidji Senior Center will host the band Mixed Emotions at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jenna Anderson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin Superior for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.