Blackduck Senior Center to hold Family Game Time
The Blackduck Senior Center will host Family Game Time at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.
Board and card games will be available for all family members. Attendees are invited to bring a favorite game to play.
“Our goal is to see how many three-generation families (grandparents, parents, caregivers, children) will attend this event,” a release said. “You do not have to be part of a family to attend; just come and join us or bring a neighbor kid.”
At 4 p.m. there will be a potluck meal for everyone. This event is free and open to the public. Being a member of the senior center is not required. For more information, call (218) 835-7719.
Four Pines Bookstore will host a story time event with author Margi Preus as she reads her latest picture book, "Lily Leads the Way," at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Former District 5A Representative John Persell stopped by Gallery North to present a donation to in memory of his late wife, Patty, who was a founding a member of Gallery North.
The results are in for the fall 2022 Bemidji Community Food Shelf Stuff-A-Truck food fundraiser.
The Bemidji Senior Center recently donated $2,500 to the VFW Post 1260 for their support.