Blackduck Senior Center to hold Family Game Time

BEMIDJI — The Blackduck Senior Center will host Family Game Time at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.

Board and card games will be available for all family members. Attendees are invited to bring a favorite game to play.

“Our goal is to see how many three-generation families (grandparents, parents, caregivers, children) will attend this event,” a release said. “You do not have to be part of a family to attend; just come and join us or bring a neighbor kid.”

At 4 p.m. there will be a potluck meal for everyone. This event is free and open to the public. Being a member of the senior center is not required. For more information, call (218) 835-7719.