Bemidji's Jordan Mann crowned Miss Northern Lakes

Jordan Mann, a Bemidji High School graduate and current Augsburg University student, has been crowned Miss Northern Lakes.

Jordan Mann
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:54 AM

Mann, daughter of Brandy Mann and Eric Carpenter, received her title at the Miss Northern Lakes pageant on Saturday, July 15, in Bemidji. For her talent, she performed a monologue from the play, "Raisin in the Sun."

Mann received a $500 scholarship and will advance to the Miss Minnesota competition next June to represent the Northern Lakes region.

By Pioneer Staff Report
