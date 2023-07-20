Bemidji's Jordan Mann crowned Miss Northern Lakes

Jordan Mann, a Bemidji High School graduate and current Augsburg University student, has been crowned Miss Northern Lakes.

Mann, daughter of Brandy Mann and Eric Carpenter, received her title at the Miss Northern Lakes pageant on Saturday, July 15, in Bemidji. For her talent, she performed a monologue from the play, "Raisin in the Sun."

Mann received a $500 scholarship and will advance to the Miss Minnesota competition next June to represent the Northern Lakes region.