Bemidji’s Crazy Daze to be held downtown on Aug. 19

The Bemidji Downtown Alliance will co-host Crazy Days alongside the Paul Bunyan Vendor Market on Aug. 19, in downtown Bemidji.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:23 AM

BEMIDJI — The town’s traditional Crazy Daze will kick off next weekend on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Bemidji.

This year, the Bemidji Downtown Alliance is set to co-host Crazy Daze alongside the Paul Bunyan Vendor Market, meaning a variety of different vendors and multiple shops downtown will be featuring some of the biggest sales of the year.

While vendors will line the center of Third Street downtown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown businesses will hold sidewalk sales and specials running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music will also play host to Saturday’s event along with other activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Interested businesses that would like to participate in this event, please send an email with your business name to bemidjidtalliance@gmail.com.

Other vendors who are interested in participating in the event can register at bemidjidowntown.org/vendor-market-registration.

