Community

Bemidji's Ariana Wright named America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess

America’s Little Miss Organization recently named Bemidji's Ariana Wright as America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess after a competition held on Sunday in Burnsville.

042623.N.BP.ARIANAWRIGHT 1.jpg
Bemidji's Ariana Wright was named 'America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess' after a competition held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Burnsville.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:42 PM

Wright was chosen to represent Bemidji in the competition in February, which is described as a "non-glitz pageant that encourages young ladies to showcase their personalities from within."

042623.N.BP.ARIANAWRIGHT 2.jpg
Bemidji's Ariana Wright was named 'America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess' and took home first place in several of the competition's categories on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Burnsville.
Contributed

Wright also won several categories of the competition, including best dressed, state photogenic, prettiest hair, diamond award, pinkalicious competition, state costume and casual wear.

In August, Wright will join other delegates from across the country at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells to compete in the national competition.

Delegates will participate in on-stage questions and introductions, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions, a release said.

The winner of the America’s Little Miss National competition will receive many prizes, including opportunities as a role model and spokesperson.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
