Bemidji's Ariana Wright named America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess

America’s Little Miss Organization recently named Bemidji's Ariana Wright as America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess after a competition held on Sunday in Burnsville.

Wright was chosen to represent Bemidji in the competition in February, which is described as a "non-glitz pageant that encourages young ladies to showcase their personalities from within."

Bemidji's Ariana Wright was named 'America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess' and took home first place in several of the competition's categories on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Burnsville. Contributed

Wright also won several categories of the competition, including best dressed, state photogenic, prettiest hair, diamond award, pinkalicious competition, state costume and casual wear.

In August, Wright will join other delegates from across the country at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells to compete in the national competition.

Delegates will participate in on-stage questions and introductions, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions, a release said.

The winner of the America’s Little Miss National competition will receive many prizes, including opportunities as a role model and spokesperson.