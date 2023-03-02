99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Veterans Home administrator to speak at auxiliary meeting

Unit No. 14 of the American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 02, 2023 04:31 PM

BEMIDJI — Unit No. 14 of the American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

Minnesota Department Veterans Administrator Kevin Gish will be the guest speaker and will discuss up-to-date information on the new facility under construction in Bemidji, a release said.

Also attending will be Sharon Thiemecke, a Department President of the American Legion candidate.

All members and anyone interested in the new Bemidji Veterans Home are welcome to attend.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Lifeguard Training courses available March 24-26
March 02, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Classic Country Band to play for free dance March 8
March 01, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Andy Wells.jpg
Community
Andy Wells to present 'Business Partnership with Red Lake’
February 28, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report