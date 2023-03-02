Bemidji Veterans Home administrator to speak at auxiliary meeting

BEMIDJI — Unit No. 14 of the American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

Minnesota Department Veterans Administrator Kevin Gish will be the guest speaker and will discuss up-to-date information on the new facility under construction in Bemidji, a release said.

Also attending will be Sharon Thiemecke, a Department President of the American Legion candidate.

All members and anyone interested in the new Bemidji Veterans Home are welcome to attend.