99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji United Way to hold 10th annual Spread the Love event

Bemidji Brewing will donate 10% of all sales during the event, Feb. 14-19, to the United Way of Bemidji Area, merchandise included.

Spread the Love event.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 14, 2023 07:12 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area will host its 10th annual Spread the Love event Feb. 14-19 sponsored by Bemidji Brewing.

All week Bemidji Brewing will be donating 10% of all sales to the United Way of Bemidji Area, merchandise included.

Events are set at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America NW, for each day during the week:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 14: Beer release for a special Valentine's Stout. Aged beer on whole, local raspberries, toasted cocoa nibs and Madagascar vanilla beans resulting in a beer that drinks like a liquid lava cake and is sure to spice up your Valentine's weekend.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 15: A social will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with the United Way's partner agencies in the community for a social and a time for others to get to know the important work they do.
  • Thursday, Feb. 16: United Way campaign celebration. "We will be revealing the 2022 campaign total and celebrating with our local businesses and donors who make it happen," a release said.
  • Friday, Feb. 17: Beer release for a double dry-hopped India pale ale featuring Riwaka hops from New Zealand.
  • Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18: Teresa's Wickedtastyfood-WTF Food Truck will be at the taproom with 10% of pre-sales being donated to the United Way. For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/TeresaWTF.

For questions, call the United Way at (218) 444-8929.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOUNITED WAY OF BEMIDJI AREA
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
Community
Northwest Minnesota Foundation issues $840,000 in grants, loans during 2nd quarter
Thanks to the work of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, more than $840,000 was loaned or granted out into the region from October through December 2022.
February 13, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
Community
Driver Discount Program refresher courses available
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer 55-plus driver discount refresher courses from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the senior center.
February 13, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Four Pines Bookstore web art
Community
Margi Preus to hold book reading of 'Lily Leads the Way'
Four Pines Bookstore will host a story time event with author Margi Preus as she reads her latest picture book, "Lily Leads the Way," at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
February 12, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG-6116.jpg
Community
John Persell donates to Gallery North in memory of late wife
Former District 5A Representative John Persell stopped by Gallery North to present a donation to in memory of his late wife, Patty, who was a founding a member of Gallery North.
February 12, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report