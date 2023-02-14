Bemidji United Way to hold 10th annual Spread the Love event
Bemidji Brewing will donate 10% of all sales during the event, Feb. 14-19, to the United Way of Bemidji Area, merchandise included.
BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area will host its 10th annual Spread the Love event Feb. 14-19 sponsored by Bemidji Brewing.
All week Bemidji Brewing will be donating 10% of all sales to the United Way of Bemidji Area, merchandise included.
Events are set at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America NW, for each day during the week:
- Tuesday, Feb. 14: Beer release for a special Valentine's Stout. Aged beer on whole, local raspberries, toasted cocoa nibs and Madagascar vanilla beans resulting in a beer that drinks like a liquid lava cake and is sure to spice up your Valentine's weekend.
- Wednesday, Feb. 15: A social will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with the United Way's partner agencies in the community for a social and a time for others to get to know the important work they do.
- Thursday, Feb. 16: United Way campaign celebration. "We will be revealing the 2022 campaign total and celebrating with our local businesses and donors who make it happen," a release said.
- Friday, Feb. 17: Beer release for a double dry-hopped India pale ale featuring Riwaka hops from New Zealand.
- Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18: Teresa's Wickedtastyfood-WTF Food Truck will be at the taproom with 10% of pre-sales being donated to the United Way. For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/TeresaWTF.
For questions, call the United Way at (218) 444-8929.
