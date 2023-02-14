Bemidji United Way to hold 10th annual Spread the Love event

BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area will host its 10th annual Spread the Love event Feb. 14-19 sponsored by Bemidji Brewing.

All week Bemidji Brewing will be donating 10% of all sales to the United Way of Bemidji Area, merchandise included.

Events are set at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America NW, for each day during the week:



Tuesday, Feb. 14: Beer release for a special Valentine's Stout. Aged beer on whole, local raspberries, toasted cocoa nibs and Madagascar vanilla beans resulting in a beer that drinks like a liquid lava cake and is sure to spice up your Valentine's weekend.

For questions, call the United Way at (218) 444-8929.