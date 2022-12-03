Bemidji Troop 25 Scouts pursue welding merit badges

Scouts from Bemidji’s Troop 25 chose to pursue welding merit badges throughout the fall and were able to experience several demonstrations of important welding tools and techniques in partnership with two local businesses.

Matt Boyer of Boyer Mechanical Services, a custom metal fabrication and repair shop, provided a tour and demonstrated welding and cutting techniques on various metalworking equipment, including a CNC plasma table, CNC press brake, oxyacetylene torch and CNC lathe, a release said.

Billy Taylor, powder coating technician at Production Coating Specialties, walked Scouts through the powder coating process and explained what to keep in mind when welding and preparing a piece for finishing, the release said.

Scouts were then presented with a pair of coated metal Troop 25 stands in blue and gold, which were built during the tour with Boyer.

Scouts from Bemidji’s Troop 25 chose to pursue welding merit badges throughout the fall and were able to experience several demonstrations of important welding tools and techniques in partnership with two local businesses. Contributed

The merit badge covers welding safety and first aid, welder components and operation, different welding and cutting processes along with applied practice. As a capstone, Scouts research and discuss welding education and career opportunities with their merit badge counselor in a group setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

With many Scouts now nearing completion of requirements, the troop committee extends appreciation to those involved in sharing their time and knowledge to create an immersive, hands-on experience for local youth in Scouting, the release said.