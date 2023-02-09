Bemidji student Nathaniel Golden selected for MSA scholarship program

Nathaniel Golden of Bemidji has been selected among 22 others around the state for the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association scholarship program.

The association awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota peace officers. The applicants apply through one of 87 local sheriff's offices in the state.

"The members of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association offer their congratulations to each of the scholarship awardees," a release said. "The qualifications and academic excellence shown by these recipients reflect the dedication and pride of the young people in the state of Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service."