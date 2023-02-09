Bemidji student Nathaniel Golden selected for MSA scholarship program
Nathaniel Golden of Bemidji was selected among 22 others for the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association scholarship program.
The association awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota peace officers. The applicants apply through one of 87 local sheriff's offices in the state.
"The members of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association offer their congratulations to each of the scholarship awardees," a release said. "The qualifications and academic excellence shown by these recipients reflect the dedication and pride of the young people in the state of Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service."
The Hubbard County Soil and Water District will host a Grazing Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Guthrie Community Center, 44255 Rail Road.
The Bemidji Aglow Lighthouse is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Beltrami Electric Community Room, 4111 Technology Drive NW.
Gallery North will hold a series of "Warm Your Heart With A Little Art" classes throughout February and March.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yamuna Body Rolling events from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.