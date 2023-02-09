99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Bemidji student Nathaniel Golden selected for MSA scholarship program

Nathaniel Golden of Bemidji was selected among 22 others for the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association scholarship program.

Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs presents Bemidji student Nathaniel Golden with a Minnesota Sheriffs' Association scholarship.
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 09, 2023 07:28 AM
Nathaniel Golden of Bemidji has been selected among 22 others around the state for the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association scholarship program.

The association awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota peace officers. The applicants apply through one of 87 local sheriff's offices in the state.

"The members of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association offer their congratulations to each of the scholarship awardees," a release said. "The qualifications and academic excellence shown by these recipients reflect the dedication and pride of the young people in the state of Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
