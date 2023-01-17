STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji State kicks off spring 2023 honors lecture series

Bemidji State University will host its first Honors lecture of the spring 2023 semester, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Hagg Sauer or via Zoom.

Bemidji State University.jpg
Bemidji State University (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 17, 2023 11:55 AM
BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University will host its first Honors lecture of the spring 2023 semester at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Hagg Sauer room 116 or via Zoom.

According to a release, Brenda Mack, associate professor of social work, and Sue Rickers, department chair and associate professor of social work, will speak on the role of social services employers in cultivating a positive work culture in their lecture titled “The Organization Was Designed to Burn You Out: An Exploration of Organizational Practices that Intentionally Promote Employee Resilience.”

The lecture, like all BSU Honors lectures, are open to students, faculty, staff and the public. Online registration is required for the Zoom option via the registration link on the BSU website.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
