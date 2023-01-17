Bemidji State kicks off spring 2023 honors lecture series

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University will host its first Honors lecture of the spring 2023 semester at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Hagg Sauer room 116 or via Zoom.

According to a release, Brenda Mack, associate professor of social work, and Sue Rickers, department chair and associate professor of social work, will speak on the role of social services employers in cultivating a positive work culture in their lecture titled “The Organization Was Designed to Burn You Out: An Exploration of Organizational Practices that Intentionally Promote Employee Resilience.”

The lecture, like all BSU Honors lectures, are open to students, faculty, staff and the public. Online registration is required for the Zoom option via the registration link on the BSU website.