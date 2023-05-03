Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Bemidji ski club set to host annual picnic and end-of-season gathering

The Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club is set to host its annual picnic and end-of-season gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Movil Maze Recreation Area, 12285 Wildwood Rd. NE.

112820.N.BP.LIFECOVER O2.jpg
The Movil Maze Recreation Area is located at 12285 Wildwood Road Northeast.
Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:31 AM

The event will feature live music, a short program and the opportunity to thank this season’s ski trail groomers.

This event is free and open to the public.

