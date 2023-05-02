Bemidji Senior Center to offer Tai Ji Quan classes starting May 8

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will offer Tai Ji Quan classes at 10 a.m. every Monday and Friday from May 8 through July 21 at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The center will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.

The classes will be taught by Jenn Cole of Northwoods Caregivers. All classes are free and all are welcome.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.