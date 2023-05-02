99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Bemidji Senior Center to offer Tai Ji Quan classes starting May 8

The Bemidji Senior Center will offer Tai Ji Quan classes at 10 a.m. every Monday and Friday from May 8 through July 21 at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:21 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will offer Tai Ji Quan classes at 10 a.m. every Monday and Friday from May 8 through July 21 at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The center will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.

The classes will be taught by Jenn Cole of Northwoods Caregivers. All classes are free and all are welcome.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

