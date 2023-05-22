Bemidji Senior Center to offer senior self-defense class
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a senior self-defense class at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
The class will be taught by Bemidji police officer Joe Lorenzi. All seniors are invited to join the class.
For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.
