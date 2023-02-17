99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Senior Center to host "Walk With Ease" classes

The Bemidji Senior Center will host "Walk With Ease" classes at 1 p.m. starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 17, 2023 03:32 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host "Walk With Ease" classes at 1 p.m. starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The classes will run at the same time each Tuesday afternoon for six weeks, ending on March 28. The classes are free and open to the public. For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 2.jpg
Community
Pyrography woodburning class scheduled for Feb. 20
February 17, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Safe Sitter babysitting program available through Parks and Rec
February 16, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
image.jpg
Community
Ariana Wright to represent Bemidji in state 'America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess' competition
February 16, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report