Bemidji Senior Center to host "Walk With Ease" classes
The Bemidji Senior Center will host "Walk With Ease" classes at 1 p.m. starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host "Walk With Ease" classes at 1 p.m. starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
The classes will run at the same time each Tuesday afternoon for six weeks, ending on March 28. The classes are free and open to the public. For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.