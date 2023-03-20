Bemidji Senior Center to host senior nutrition expert

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:47 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a presentation by expert Sam Neumann on senior nutrition at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

This event is free for the entire community, come and learn from an expert on good senior nutrition.

