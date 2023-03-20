Bemidji Senior Center to host senior nutrition expert
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a presentation by expert Sam Neumann on senior nutrition at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
This event is free for the entire community, come and learn from an expert on good senior nutrition.
