Bemidji Senior Center to host Pie in July fundraising event

The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Pie in July fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:29 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host its second annual Pie in July fundraising event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

A slice of homemade pie with a side of vanilla ice cream, donated by Tom Swartz of Big River Scoop, will be available for $5 per slice along with a cup of coffee. Whole pies will be $20 each. All proceeds will be donated to the Bemidji Senior Center.

By Pioneer Staff Report
