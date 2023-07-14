Bemidji Senior Center to host Pie in July fundraising event

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host its second annual Pie in July fundraising event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

A slice of homemade pie with a side of vanilla ice cream, donated by Tom Swartz of Big River Scoop, will be available for $5 per slice along with a cup of coffee. Whole pies will be $20 each. All proceeds will be donated to the Bemidji Senior Center.