BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host line dancing lessons on select Wednesdays and Tuesdays in July, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The scheduled dates are 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays July 11, 18, and 25. For more information contact, (218) 751-8836.