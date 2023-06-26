Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Senior Center to host Humor, Hurts and Hugs event

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:15 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Humor, Hurts and Hugs event at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"Today in the world so many of us are hurting, feeling the effects of loss, anxiety, worthlessness, grief, illness, sadness and burdens. Let's join together for this time of Humor, Hurts and Hugs," a release said.

This event will be facilitated by Kent Bahr with Tina Siems assisting.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
