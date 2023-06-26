Bemidji Senior Center to host Humor, Hurts and Hugs event

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Humor, Hurts and Hugs event at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"Today in the world so many of us are hurting, feeling the effects of loss, anxiety, worthlessness, grief, illness, sadness and burdens. Let's join together for this time of Humor, Hurts and Hugs," a release said.

This event will be facilitated by Kent Bahr with Tina Siems assisting.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

