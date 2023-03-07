99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Senior Center to host goodbye celebration for Jenny Long

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 06, 2023 06:29 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center and Lutheran Social Services will host a goodbye celebration for Jenny Long during the afternoon jam session at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"Jenny has worked at the center for LSS for a long while and is a wonderful, generous, friendly person," a release said. "We are sad to see her go, but wish her all the best."

The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact (218) 751-8836 .

