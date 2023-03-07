Bemidji Senior Center to host goodbye celebration for Jenny Long

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center and Lutheran Social Services will host a goodbye celebration for Jenny Long during the afternoon jam session at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"Jenny has worked at the center for LSS for a long while and is a wonderful, generous, friendly person," a release said. "We are sad to see her go, but wish her all the best."

The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact (218) 751-8836 .