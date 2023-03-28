Bemidji Senior Center to host fall prevention program

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will offer a fall prevention program from 10 to 11 a.m. each Tuesday in April, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"During our four-week program we will explore the multifactorial causes of falls," a release said. "While you cannot change all of them, you have more ability to manipulate these fall risks than you may know."

Participants will review actions that can reduce personal fall risk, including behaviors to change, modifications to make in one's home setting, nutrition and hydration, physical activities to incorporate into daily life and awareness of outdoor environments.

"In each class we will move, whether that be by stretching, addressing balance and strengthening exercises or practicing tai chi. All movement portions of this course can be completed in sitting or in standing," the release said. "You will leave this course armed with a breadth of knowledge about fall prevention."

Participants will also receive copies of stretches and exercises to do at home and a few inexpensive, tasty and nutritious recipes to prepare.

Space is limited, pre-registration is appreciated by calling (218) 751-8836.