Bemidji Senior Center to host Dennis Doeden and Friends Band

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:53 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host the Dennis Doeden and Friends Band for a concert and dance from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

It will be a great time of music, dancing, fellowship and fun, a release said.
Everyone is welcome. Treats will be served.

For more information, call (218) 751-8836.

