Bemidji Senior Center to host Dennis Doeden and Friends Band

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host the Dennis Doeden and Friends Band for a concert and dance from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

It will be a great time of music, dancing, fellowship and fun, a release said.

Everyone is welcome. Treats will be served.

For more information, call (218) 751-8836.