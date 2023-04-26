Bemidji Senior Center to host Cinco De Mayo celebration
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Cinco De Mayo celebration at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Cinco De Mayo celebration at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
Dr. Miriam Rivera-Hoskinson will lead the celebration, make a cultural presentation and teach a paper flower-making craft.
For more information, call (218) 751-8836.
ADVERTISEMENT