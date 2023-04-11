Bemidji Senior Center to host annual volunteer appreciation event

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host its annual volunteer appreciation event at 1 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"All who have volunteered at the Bemidji Senior Center during the last 12 months, please join us for a special event to say 'thank you,'" a release said.

This event will feature a "thank you" speech by the president of the board, door prizes, poem reading, tropical fruit salad and pineapple upside-down cake, along with other desserts and coffee.

"We really appreciate our volunteers and want to express our gratitude with this party," the release said.

For more information, call (218) 751-8836.