Bemidji Senior Center to hold Walk with Ease classes

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold Walk with Ease classes at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays starting July 24, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

This six-week class will run through Aug. 28, a release said. Instructed by Josie Proulx, Walk with Ease classes are founded by the Arthritis Foundation and sponsored by Dancing Sky AAA.