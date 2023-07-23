6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Senior Center to hold Walk with Ease classes

The Bemidji Senior Center will hold Walk with Ease classes at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays beginning July 24, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Today at 8:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold Walk with Ease classes at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays starting July 24, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

This six-week class will run through Aug. 28, a release said. Instructed by Josie Proulx, Walk with Ease classes are founded by the Arthritis Foundation and sponsored by Dancing Sky AAA.

What To Read Next
IMG_2545.jpg
Community
Bemidji Lions Club presents Appreciation Awards
14m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
image1.jpeg
Community
Midco donates $2,000 to Lake Bemidji State Park
22h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji State University.jpg
Community
Storytelling event set for July 24 at Bemidji State
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071923.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Cam Justice 3.jpg
Sports
Cam Justice navigating long road back to field alongside Bemidji teammates
1d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
072223.OP.BP.OLSONCOLUMN.png
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: We have a lot to be thankful for in Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Olson
blueberries-g250fd7e8f_1920.jpg
Community
Lake George Blueberry Festival set for July 28-30
5d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County Administration Building file photo.jpg
Local
Beltrami County withdraws purchase agreement for property considered for new jail
3d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti