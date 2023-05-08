Bemidji Senior Center to hold seniors movie night

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold a seniors movie night from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The movie will be "The Unimaginable Journey of Peter Ertel," which is about the odyssey of a German amateur violinist who becomes a reluctant soldier in Hitler's army and defies overwhelming odds to not only survive World War II but become a U.S. Government agent, a release said,

Then, after immigrating to Ohio, he begins a 25-year career with a small company owned by Orthodox Jews. Peter Ertel, 95 at the time of filming, tells his own inspiring life story. This is an unprecedented film narrative of that historic period, which has newfound relevance to our current times," the release said.

"Funds from our Combating Senior Isolation Grant awarded by Dancing Sky AAA paid for the showing of this film," the release said. "We are striving to reach as many seniors experiencing isolation by offering as many different events as we can."

Popcorn and coffee will be offered and a freewill offering will be accepted.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.