99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Senior Center to hold seniors movie night

The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold a seniors movie night from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:25 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold a seniors movie night from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The movie will be "The Unimaginable Journey of Peter Ertel," which is about the odyssey of a German amateur violinist who becomes a reluctant soldier in Hitler's army and defies overwhelming odds to not only survive World War II but become a U.S. Government agent, a release said,

Then, after immigrating to Ohio, he begins a 25-year career with a small company owned by Orthodox Jews. Peter Ertel, 95 at the time of filming, tells his own inspiring life story. This is an unprecedented film narrative of that historic period, which has newfound relevance to our current times," the release said.

"Funds from our Combating Senior Isolation Grant awarded by Dancing Sky AAA paid for the showing of this film," the release said. "We are striving to reach as many seniors experiencing isolation by offering as many different events as we can."

Popcorn and coffee will be offered and a freewill offering will be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
3536779+planting1.PNG
Community
Plant giveaway and seed swap set for May 14
May 06, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_0468.JPG
Community
Arn Kind to present 'Liberators and the Holocaust' at area libraries
May 05, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to hold monthly pancake breakfast
May 05, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader
May 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Annalise Braught mug.jpg
Columns
PIONEER PERSPECTIVES: Taking steps to fuel our future workforce
May 06, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
072022.N.BP.BEMIDJISINGS 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists
May 05, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050623.S.BP.BHSBASE2 Ben Corradi.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Lumberjacks stay red hot, roll to big win over Wadena-Deer Creek
May 04, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado