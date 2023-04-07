50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Community

Bemidji Senior Center to hold rummage, jewelry sale April 14-15

The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a rummage sale on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, and a jewelry sale on Saturday, April 15, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:01 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a rummage sale from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. There will be a jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

All proceeds will benefit the Senior Center, which is a nonprofit organization.

For more information call (218) 751-8836.

