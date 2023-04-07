Bemidji Senior Center to hold rummage, jewelry sale April 14-15

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a rummage sale from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. There will be a jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

All proceeds will benefit the Senior Center, which is a nonprofit organization.

For more information call (218) 751-8836.