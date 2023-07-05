Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Senior Center to hold 'Oodles of Noodles and Yankee Doodle'

The Bemidji Senior Center will host Oodles of Noodles and Yankee Doodle from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host "Oodles of Noodles and Yankee Doodle" from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., which includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert, iced tea, lemonade and coffee. A patriotic choral concert performed by the First City Singers will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the senior center hostess desk.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Community
Parkinson's Support Group set to meet July 12
4h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center 61st birthday celebration set for July 12
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
A sign with an arrow and American flag telling people where to vote
Community
Voter Registration Day event set for July 7
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
LESLIE HARPER.jpg
Local
Leech Lake Nation's Leslie Harper named 2023 Bush Foundation Fellowship recipient
6h ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
IMG_3304.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Bemidji area walleye bite continues to wane
6h ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Bemidji Community Theater web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Community Theater to present ‘Out of the Hat, a night of theater’
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: Understanding the rhizosphere
7h ago
 · 
By  Dan Sherman, Master Gardener