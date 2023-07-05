Bemidji Senior Center to hold 'Oodles of Noodles and Yankee Doodle'

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host "Oodles of Noodles and Yankee Doodle" from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., which includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert, iced tea, lemonade and coffee. A patriotic choral concert performed by the First City Singers will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the senior center hostess desk.