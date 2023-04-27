Bemidji Senior Center to hold monthly Senior Book Club

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Pioneer Staff Report
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center invites the public to join its Senior Book Club at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

  • May 1, book of the month: Miss Eliza's English Kitchen by Annabel Abbs.
  • June 5, book of the month: Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown.

Come prepared to share impressions of the book and questions.
For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
