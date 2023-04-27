Bemidji Senior Center to hold monthly Senior Book Club

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center invites the public to join its Senior Book Club at 1 p.m. on the first Monday of each month, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.



May 1, book of the month: Miss Eliza's English Kitchen by Annabel Abbs.

June 5, book of the month: Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown.

Come prepared to share impressions of the book and questions.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.