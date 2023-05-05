Bemidji Senior Center to hold monthly pancake breakfast

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Come and enjoy some wonderful hotcakes and fellowship with neighbors and friends, a release said.

This event is open to the public and the cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat pancakes.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.