Bemidji Senior Center to hold monthly pancake breakfast

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:23 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will hold its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Come and enjoy some wonderful hotcakes and fellowship with neighbors and friends, a release said.

This event is open to the public and the cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat pancakes.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

