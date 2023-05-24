Bemidji Senior Center to hold lemonade social

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold a lemonade social at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

This free event at the senior center is sponsored by Senior Life Solutions.

"Come and join us for some lemonade and cookies and learn about what Senior Life Solutions has to offer the Bemidji and surrounding communities," a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.