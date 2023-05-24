99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Senior Center to hold lemonade social

The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold a lemonade social at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:17 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center is set to hold a lemonade social at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

This free event at the senior center is sponsored by Senior Life Solutions.

"Come and join us for some lemonade and cookies and learn about what Senior Life Solutions has to offer the Bemidji and surrounding communities," a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
