Bemidji Senior Center to hold 'Games Galore and More'
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a 'Games Galore and More' event at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a 'Games Galore and More' event at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
The event will include playing board and card games. There will be door prizes and treats as well. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.
Family Game Night kits are now available from the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, which include games and fun activities for the whole family.
The Beltrami Area Service Collaborative has set its meeting dates for the remainder of the year. All meetings will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on select Wednesdays and are open to the public.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yamuna Face classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in February, at the Historic Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.
The Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn Award and the first-ever Wanda's Wish Award were presented at the 42nd Annual Buena Vista Snowjourn awards ceremony on Jan. 14, at Buena Vista Ski Area.